FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 23-year-old female driver was fatally struck after exiting her vehicle to try to assist a chain of vehicle crashes that started when a driver collided into a concrete median near Interstate 95, officials say.

Broward officials responded to the incident which involved six vehicles around 4 a.m., Sunday morning. Officials say a red Kia Forte was headed south on Interstate 95, north of Marina Mile Boulevard, just within Fort Lauderdale city limits when the driver of that vehicle lost control and collided with a concrete median wall which resulted in the multi-vehicle crash. Official say the driver was unharmed.

Florida Highway Patrol stated the 23-year-old-female who was from Miami died on the scene. The ages of those involved in the devastating drive range from 41 to 7-years-old.

The accident forced all southbound lanes to shut down. Traffic had to be diverted to Interstate 595, no information on when the roads will reopen.

The family of the female victim was notified, and no other deaths have been reported, but the critically injured were transported to the hospital.

Officials remain at the scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

