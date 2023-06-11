HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a car slammed into a Hollywood business during the overnight hours.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the crash at Ultimate Pet Grooming & Spa, along the 100 block of North 17th Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard, early Sunday morning.

Police said they received a call about at around 3:40 a.m.

Responding officers arrived to find the car inside the building.

“It’s crazy, and it’s honestly a little bit unbelievable,” said a bystander.

Investigators said the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. The patient was conscious during transport.

Cameras later captured part of the business boarded up.

