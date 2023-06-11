HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police Department rushed to the scene of a car pummeled into a building after receiving a call overnight.

The incident happened approximately at 3:45 a.m. on Sunday around North 17th Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

“It’s crazy and it’s honestly a little bit unbelievable,” said a bystander.

Hollywood Fire arrived at the scene as well, where first responders extricated one person from the car and transported them to Memorial Regional Hospital. The driver was found conscious, police said.

