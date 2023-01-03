LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been transported to the hospital after a shooting at a Dollar Tree store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived to the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Broward Medical Health Center for treatment.

A perimeter was established by deputies in the area.

According to BSO, one person was detained for questioning.

Deputies are investigating what led up to this shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.