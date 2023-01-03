LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been transported to the hospital after a shooting that sent the victim running for help at a Dollar Tree store.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and fire rescue arrived at the scene, at 3301 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Tuesday afternoon.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Broward Medical Health Center for treatment.

This all reportedly began with an argument on a bus that spilled onto the street that escalated into a scuffle, according to witnesses, who also said one of the men pulled out a gun.

The victim was caught on camera by 7News conscious and alert as he was wheeled out of the ambulance outside the hospital. It remains unclear where on his body he was shot.

The victim ran to Dollar Tree to ask for help. Meanwhile, the suspected shooter ran into a nearby convenience store where he told the clerk on duty to look the door. He then fled through the backdoor of the store.

A perimeter was established by deputies in the area to search for the shooter, but he got away.

The store owner, who did not want to be identified, said his clerk was quite frightened by the gunman.



“She said there was a guy that came here, shot somebody at the Dollar Tree,” he said, “and then the guy came in here and told her there was going to be police here, just lock the door. Then he went through the backdoor.”

Deputies are still looking for the gunman.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call BSO or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.