1 transported after shooting during domestic dispute in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been transported to the hospital after getting shot during a domestic dispute in Hollywood.

Police said they received a 911 call about a shooting at a home in the area of Northeast 20th Avenue and Johnson Street, at around 6 a.m., Sunday.

When they arrived, they found the person shot and transported them to the hospital in unknown condition.

Those involved in the shooting remained at the home as police investigate exactly what lead up to it.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.