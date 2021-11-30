FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Cleanup is underway at a shop on Fort Lauderdale Beach hours after, witnesses said, a Mercedes-Benz that was speeding down Las Olas Boulevard slammed into the building, sending a passenger to the hospital.

A witness who identified himself as Claudio said was hanging out nearby when the silver Mercedes did a 360-degree spin before crashing into the building, Tuesday.

“I saw the car coming downhill real fast,” he said.

Another man said he rushed over to help.

“We pulled the guys out,” said one witness.

He said that one of the passengers he had pulled out was injured.

“We pulled them out, and one of them was bleeding from the head, and he ran off,” said one witness.

Police said the passenger was taken to the hospital, and the driver was located near the scene.

The big early morning mess could have likely had a more serious outcome if there had been people around.

“Four in the morning with no traffic, the only car, because if it was busy, it would have been a mess,” said Claudio.

The passenger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said that they know who was behind the wheel, and as of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.

