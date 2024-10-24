MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was taken to the hospital following a car crash in Miramar.

The accident happened at Northwest 215 Street and Northwest 68th Lane.

7Skyforce hovered above, as paramedics lifted the patient onto a stretcher and placed him in the back of an ambulance.

A young child was also seen comforting the person during the process, their relation is unknown.

The person was transported to an area hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown and it’s unclear what cause the accident.

At last check, police are still on scene and the accident is causing heavy delays in the area.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

