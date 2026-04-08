PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after a police pursuit tied to a bank robbery resulted in a crash near Lauderhill.

7Skyforce hovered over the pursuit along the border between Plantation and Fort Lauderdale near Sistrunk Boulevard and Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after authorities spotted a red Kia that matched the description of one involved in a robbery at the TD Bank on Broward Boulevard and North State Road Seven, according to Plantation Police.

Suspect Arrested Following Bank Robbery and Multi-Agency Pursuit



Plantation, FL – Plantation Police officers responded to a reported bank robbery at TD Bank, located at 1 N. State Road 7, on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 4:26 pm.



Preliminary information indicated that a black… pic.twitter.com/o0yccuyq4p — Plantation Police (@PlantationPD) April 8, 2026

When officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the subject, who has been identified as 56-year-old Tommy Duwayne Dennis, refused to pull over, reportedly throwing a weapon out of the window of the Kia.

At one point during the pursuit, Dennis was seen driving on the sidewalk to cut through a construction zone that was blocked off.

The pursuit came to an end when an officer performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on the subject’s Kia SUV near Northwest Second Street and Northwest 31st Avenue near Lauderhill.

The SUV then veered off the road, crashing through a brick wall outside of a nearby home.

Dennis was seen surrendering himself to authorities as he exited his vehicle with his arms raised.

Officers from several agencies were seen in the area with their guns drawn.

Dennis reportedly suffered injuries during the pursuit and is expected to be treated at the hospital after being taken into custody.

7News cameras captured the moment Dennis arrived at the hospital. The extents of his injuries are unknown.

The roadway has since been reopened.

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