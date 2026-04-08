PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver has been detained after a police pursuit resulted in a crash near Lauderhill.

7Skyforce hovered over the pursuit along the border between Plantation and Fort Lauderdale near Sistrunk Boulevard and Interstate 95 on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began after the driver appeared to throw a weapon out of the window.

The pursuit came to an end when an officer performed a precision immobilization technique maneuver on the subject’s red Kia SUV near Northwest Second Street and Northwest 31st Avenue near Lauderhill.

The red Kia then veered off the road, crashing through a brick wall outside of a nearby home.

The driver was seen surrendering himself to authorities as he exited his vehicle with his arms raised.

Officers from several agencies were seen in the area with their guns drawn.

The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries during the pursuit and is expected to be treated at the hospital after being taken into custody.

The roadway near the crash has been shut down in both directions while authorities investigate the scene.

The circumstances as to why authorities were initially attempting to pull the driver over remains unclear.

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