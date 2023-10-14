FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a crime scene overnight after gunfire erupted in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday along 1400 NW 3rd Court on Broward Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers located one victim

Investigators blocked off the street to gather evidence after finding someone suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

7News captured on video an officer detaining one person and putting them in the back of a police car.

It remains unclear the identity of the suspect, 7News is waiting to hear back from police for more details.

