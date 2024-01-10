OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been shot and killed in Oakland Park following an incident involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon along the 800 block of Prospect Road.

Video from 7Skyforce showed an SUV with bulletholes through the windshield.

Authorities have blocked off the area as a result of this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.