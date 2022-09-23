FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Fort Lauderdale may cause some traffic for drivers on Interstate 95.

The incident involved a Presidente Supermarket semi-trailer truck near State Road 84, Friday morning.

A white Honda rear-ended the box truck which caused the axle of the truck to detach.

This led the back part of the truck to flip over a concrete wall onto the right shoulder of the road.

Produce from the semi-truck was seen scattered across the street while another car was stuck on a concrete barrier.

A red Dodge Durango SUV and a white Nissan Rouge were also involved in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road has been cleared.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

