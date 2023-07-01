OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a fatal crash overnight in Oakland Park.

At approximately 3 a.m. on Saturday, Broward County Regional Communications received a report of a single-vehicle traffic crash with injuries in the area of the 2100 block of Northwest 39th Street in Oakland Park, in front of a fire station.

On scene, deputies found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with the windows blown out.

Firefighters said two people were taken to Broward Health Medical Center with serious injuries and burns. One other person was pronounced dead on the scene.

“It was discovered by our firefighters hearing a noise coming outside and seeing the vehicle sit in the apron and on fire and of course calling it in and getting everybody to start taking care of the patients,” said Fire Chief Stephen Krivjanik.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

