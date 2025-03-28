LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is OK after they drove their car into a canal near the Florida Turnpike in Lauderhill.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers, Lauderhill Fire Rescue and Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash between Oakland Park and Commercial boulevards.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene showing skid marks and a broken guardrail scattered near the canal.

Troopers said the person inside the car suffered no injuries.

Lauderhill Fire officials said the driver got out on their own.

It’s unclear how the driver managed to fall into the canal.

