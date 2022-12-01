FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There is a sad update about a woman who was shot while driving on Interstate 95.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in her honor, which describes the details and circumstances of the shooting, the victim is said to be a young teacher and has passed away from her injuries.

The shooting happened between Sunrise and Broward boulevards in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday Night.

The GoFundMe page says the victim was 23 years old and worked at a preschool.

Detectives said the driver of another car opened fire on her vehicle after sideswiping her car.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released a sketch of the shooter, who has still not been caught.

He was driving a newer model white BMW i8.

A passenger in the victim’s car, which the GoFundMe page says was her boyfriend, was also shot.

BSO has said his injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the driver of the BMW, call Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.