PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two students at Renaissance Charter School were taken into custody after being found in possession of weapons on campus, according to Pembroke Pines Police.

Authorities said the weapons appeared to be part of a self-defense kit that can be “easily purchased online.”

On Tuesday afternoon, one of the two students was arrested while the second student remained in custody.

No threats were made toward students, staff or the school, and there were no safety concerns at any time during the incident, police said.

Police did not specify the type of weapons found or the circumstances that led to their discovery but emphasized the importance of educating students on the consequences of bringing such items to school.

“Parents, please speak to your children about the consequences of bringing weapons to school,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

One grandparent of a student at the school told 7News she is happy that school officials acted quickly.

“I feel good to know that they are really surveilling them and looking for stuff,” she said.

The students identities were not released due to their age.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.