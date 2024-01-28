LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning in reference to a shooting near Northwest 54th Terrace and 15th Court near Lauderhill.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male on the roadway who appeared to have suffered a gunshot.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigations remains open and the motive behind it remains unclear.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

