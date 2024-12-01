PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man responsible for a shooting in Plantation that left one person dead.

Plantation Police units responded to the scene of the incident along the 7000 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

7News cameras captured responding officers as they surrounded a black SUV several blocks away, in the area of Northwest 65th Avenue and West Sunrise Boulevard,.

Detectives said the fatal shooting was domestic in nature.

After hours of searching, police cleared the area.

Investigators said the gunman has not been taken into custody, but they know who he is and are in the process of tracking him down.

