HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire at a mobile home in Hallandale Beach claimed the life of one person, according to officials.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue (BSFR) crews responded around 12:30 a.m., Friday, to reports of a residential structure fire in the Seville Mobile Home Park. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke and fire visible.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes and extinguished it entirely in about 20 minutes, according to BSFR. They prevented the flames from spreading to two neighboring mobile homes, which were spared from significant damage.

One occupant of the home was found dead. Officials said the intensity of the fire has made it difficult to determine the age and gender of the victim.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

