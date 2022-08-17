DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after they were involved in a crash on Interstate 95 in Dania Beach that led to southbound lane closures.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene where the single-vehicle crash happened, just after 2:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the highway, where troopers could be seen investigating.

Investigators said the victim, who was behind the wheel of a 2010 Toyota Matrix, veered off the roadway and onto the outside shoulder near the Griffin Road exit. The motorist entered into a construction area and struck an overhead sign steel support column.

A yellow tarp could be seen covering a body believed to be the driver.

Deputies shut down all but two southbound lanes of I-95 near Griffin Road, backing up traffic past Oakland Park Boulevard.

The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

