POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash along the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach led troopers to shut down the highway.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle wreck took place along the northbound lanes near Coconut Creek Parkway, early Sunday morning.

One person was killed, investigators said.

Troopers closed the Turnpike in both directions while they investigated. It has since reopened to traffic.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.