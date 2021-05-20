1 killed after rollover crash in Sunrise; NB Sawgrass Expressway shut down

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been killed in a crash along the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise that has led to the closure of all northbound lanes near Sunrise Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash just after 5:30 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted onto Sunrise Boulevard. Troopers urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

