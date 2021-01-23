1 killed after fire sparks at Plantation home

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire at a house in Plantation that left one person dead.

Plantation Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 10th Street and 99th Avenue, at around 5:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a neighbor called the fire department when they saw the blaze.

When fire rescue units arrived, officials said, they saw heavy flames coming from the home.

Officials said a male occupant inside the home managed to escape, but another male in the bedroom.

The state fire marshal is investigating what led to the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.