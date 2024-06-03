POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed in a brush fire that burned through an encampment in Pompano Beach, officials said.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a large brush fire in the area of Northeast 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue, near North Dixie Highway, at around 11 a.m., Sunday.

As firefighters were extinguishing the flames, officials said, they discovered the remains of badly charred body. It remains unknown whether the victim was male or female.

Crews discovered numerous encampments in the wooded area.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marsha’ and the Broward Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire and subsequent death.

