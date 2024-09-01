HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were injured after they were involved in an overnight rollover crash in Hollywood, police said.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the wreck at the intersection of Sheridan Street and North State Road 7, early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a witness saw a vehicle run a red light and collide with another vehicle that was traveling southbound on North State Road 7, just before 4:20 a.m.

Cameras captured an overturned dark colored SUV and a red car with significant damage at the scene.

Police said four people were involved in the crash.

Paramedics rushed the patients to an area hospital, where one of the victims was pronounced dead. The conditions of the surviving victims are unknown.

Detectives remained at the scene for hours, as they continue to investigate the crash.

