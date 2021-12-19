DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach led to a crash, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to a call about a shooting along the northbound lanes between Sample Road and Southwest 10th Street, just after 1:40 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a person inside a car began shooting at another vehicle, causing it to crash.

Responding deputies arrived to find three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and a fourth with injuries resulting from the crash.

Officials said one of the victims succumbed to their injuries.

Detectives have not specified the severity of the surviving victims’ injuries, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting and crash, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

