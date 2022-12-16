LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and two people have been taken to the hospital after they were involved in a rollover crash in Lauderdale Lakes that has led authorities to shut down Oakland Park Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4500 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4 p.m. Friday.

First responders arrived to find two vehicles that were involved in a crash.

Paramedics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene and transported the surviving victims to area hospitals with minor injuries.

Deputies closed Oakland Park Boulevard near Northwest 47th Terrace, near where the vehicles involved came to rest, while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

