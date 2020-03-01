1 killed, 2 injured after car goes off I-95 in Fort Lauderdale, hits cemetery wall

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has died and two others were injured after, officials said, a driver went off Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale and slammed into a wall at a nearby cemetery.

Florida Highway Patrol and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along the northbound lanes, just south of Sunrise Boulevard, at around 5:30 p.m., Sunday.

According to FLFR officials, a car went off the highway, barreled through the gate of the cemetery and hit the wall.

Officials said the impact caused the vehicle to catch fire, trapping one of the occupants inside.

First responders pronounced that victim dead at the scene.

A witness posted cellphone video of the burning car to Twitter.

Officials said the two other occupants inside the car suffered injuries. Paramedics transported one of them to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The third victim refused transport.

As of 6:15 p.m., one right lane on the Sunrise Boulevard northbound off-ramp remains closed. No other lanes have been shut down.

