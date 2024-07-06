COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and a car was left a mangled mess after a wild overnight crash in Cooper that sent another victim to the hospital and shut down traffic for hours at a busy intersection, authorities said.

7News cameras captured a white car involved split in half near Sheridan Street and University Drive hours after the early Saturday morning wreck.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash at around 4:30 a.m.

First responders pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported the surviving victim to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He is expected to be OK.

Back at the scene, deputies shut down Sheridan Street in both directions between Pine Island Road and University Drive while they investigated.

BSO took to social media to confirm the roadway had reopened to traffic just before 4:20 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

