1 killed, 1 hospitalized after Porsche hits pole, parked car in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a fiery crash in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of Northeast Third Avenue and Sixth Street, just after midnight, Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of a white 2018 Porsche coupe was traveling southbound on Northeast Third Avenue at a high rate of speed when they lost control and hit a concrete light pole and another parked car. The impact caused the Porsche to burst into flames.

Two witnesses rushed to help the driver and passenger trapped inside but were only able to pull one victim out of the burning car.

The other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The surviving victim was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.