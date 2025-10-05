POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting in Pompano Beach that left a man dead and sent another to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a shooting along the 1600 block of Northwest 10th Circle, just before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

First responders arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported both patients to an area hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

As of late Saturday night, the condition of the surviving victim is unknown, and the shooter remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

