MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar neighborhood is on edge after a shooting in broad daylight left one person injured.

Miramar Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Southwest 37th Street and 62nd Avenue, at around 10 a.m., Saturday.

Cameras captured a white sedan that came to a stop against a tree and appeared to be the focus of the investigation. Evidence markers were placed throughout the parking lot as officers searched for clues.

Investigators said the adult victim was treated for a gunshot wound.

People who live in the area were rattled by the gunfire.

“Being a little bit more cautious. I didn’t want to take my dog out for a few hours, so safety concerns,” said area resident Luke Pawlowski.

Police have not provided further details about the incident or a possible subject, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miramar Police at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.