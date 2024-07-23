WEST BROWARD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Broward County that blocked Interstate 75 beyond the toll plaza.

The eastbound lanes of Alligator Alley, also known as I-75, have reopened after being shut down Tuesday between the toll plaza and U.S. 27 due to an early morning accident involving a semi-truck and a pick-up truck.

Officials said one woman suffered non-life-threatening and was rushed to the hospital following the collision.

Drivers in the area were bumper-to-bumper in the early hours. Traffic moved slowly on the right shoulder and barely got by.

Video showed traffic at a standstill as crews worked to clear the scene after the load from the semi-truck was scattered across all lanes of the interstate.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox