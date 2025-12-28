LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive by shooting in Lauderhill left one child injured from shattered glass Saturday.

Lauderhill Police Department officials stated that the victim was sitting outside a home on Northwest 55th Terrace in Lauderhill when a stray bullet from a gun hit a window and injured the victim.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries, and police are still investigating.

