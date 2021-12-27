LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV ended up in the water after, officials said, it was involved in a crash in Lauderhill, leaving one person injured.

Lauderhill Police and Fire units responded to the scene in the area of Northwest 56th Avenue and Oakland Park Boulevard, at around 2 p.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the SUV took down a guardrail and went into a pond after colliding with another vehicle.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

