MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting at an apartment complex in Miramar has left one man injured, with the shooter still on the loose, according to officials.

Miramar Police responded to the Avalon apartment complex on the 4300 block of SW 133th Avenue, just before 10 a.m.

Officials said one adult male was shot and was transported to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Two individuals have been detained as a result of this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.