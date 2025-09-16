FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been injured following a partial roof collapse.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the area along Northwest 14th Street and Eighth Avenue on Monday night.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital with minor injuries.

The victim’s wife said they walked into their home and the drywall fell on him.

7News cameras captured video of the home, damaged ceiling and drywall parts on the ground.

Investigators are looking into what caused this partial collapse.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.