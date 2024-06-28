PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has been injured after gunshots rang out at a Pembroke Pines barbershop.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to a shooting at Halftime Barber located at 15677 Pines Boulevard, Friday.

According to police, the injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

The shooter has been arrested.

Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at 15677 Pines Blvd (Halftime Barber). The shooter has been detained; one shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The incident is isolated between known parties. There is no outstanding threat to the community. pic.twitter.com/ssWAfxZBuT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 28, 2024 X

Police said there is no active threat to the community.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or the relationship between the victim and the shooter.

