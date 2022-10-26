FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that took place in Fort Lauderdale.

Stephen Sherburne, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday after agents at a local Hertz car rental noticed front-end damage to the car he rented and immediately called Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The driver crashed into a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning, along Southeast Sixth Street and South Federal Highway.

Unfortunately, the motorcyclist did not survive.

