MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - One person has been taken into custody following a chase on the Florida Turnpike in Miramar.

The chase ended on the Turnpike’s westbound exit ramp to University Drive around 4:30 p.m.

7Skyforce flew over the scene as a silver van drove southbound on the Turnpike, swerving in and out of traffic at high speed.

As the van was exiting the Turnpike, authorities were able to perform a PIT maneuver. After crashing into the guardrail, the van finally stopped on the shoulder.

Multiple law enforcement officers were seen with guns drawn trying to get the driver out of the van.

After a few minutes, a man could be seen crawling out of the passenger side window and surrendering to police.

No injuries have been reported.

At least three lanes of the exit ramp are closed as police investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

