1 in custody after woman found shot in parking lot of Lauderhill apartment complex

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a woman to the hospital after police found her suffering from several gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a Lauderhill apartment complex.

A Lauderhill Police officer was patrolling when he heard gunshots coming from the Waterford Park apartments, located along the 7500 block of Northwest 44th Street, just before 2 a.m., Wednesday.

Officers then discovered a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with gunshot wounds.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue transported her to Broward Health in critical condition.

Authorities say they came across the victim’s girlfriend and a brief standoff ensued.

She then surrendered without issue.

7News camera captured officers focused on one unit as well as a portion of the parking lot as they investigated.

One resident said she was alarmed by the response and thought it was her mother that was in trouble.

“There was a body laying on the floor as I’m pulling in an the police officer was just telling me to stop and not go to my building,” said Schazzard Blackburn. “It’s very shocking to hear seven gunshots happened outside my house and my mother is in the house.”

Tow trucks were spotted removing two cars related to the investigation.

One car had a bullet hole in the windshield.

Police continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

