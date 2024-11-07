MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic chain of events involving a stolen car ended in a crash and bailout in Miramar, leading officers to take one person into custody and launch a search for at least one more subject who fled the scene.

Miramar Police units arrived at the scene of the crash and bailout at the corner of Miramar Parkway and Island Drive, Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, an officer spotted the stolen silver sedan in the area. When the people inside the car noticed that officers were waiting for them, they took off in the vehicle and crashed into a red SUV.

After the crash, the subjects fled on foot, prompting officers to set up a perimeter to search for them.

Officers took one person is in custody as they attempted determine how many people remain on the loose.

Just after 4:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured several K-9 units with long guns in the middle of the perimeter as they went in and out of residents’ backyards.

An innocent bystander inside the SUV involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Police have since cleared the area. Officers at the scene told 7News that there’s no threat to the public in the area they canvassed.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.