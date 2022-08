DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigating a burglary at a business in Davie have taken one person into custody.

Officers said they found the subject after searching an area near the scene of the crime, Thursday.

Witnesses said police used K-9s to get the subject out of the cavity of a tow truck.

At this time, detectives are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.