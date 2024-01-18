PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody after barricading themselves in an apartment in Pembroke Pines.

Pembroke Pines Police responded to the scene, located within The Avant community, near Southwest 118th Avenue and 16th Street in Pembroke Pines, around 11:15 a.m., Thursday.

According to police, a domestic dispute occurred at one of the apartments with the suspect refusing to come out. SWAT crews were also at the scene in an attempt to coax the suspect out of the home.

Multiple units are currently within The Avant community (SW 118th Avenue & SW 16th Street) regarding reports of a possible barricaded subject. RESIDENTS, please remain clear of the area while we investigate. pic.twitter.com/BGKlKyFZpr — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 18, 2024

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officers escorted a woman to a fire rescue truck.

The subject was taken into custody around noon. Officials said there is no longer a safety concern for the surrounding area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.