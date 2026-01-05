MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have taken one person into custody and are searching for two others after they attacked a man in a gated Miramar neighborhood and stole his French bulldog in what investigators described as a home invasion.

7News’ Drone Force hovered above a home in the Melrose Point community along Southwest 130th Terrace, just after 7:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to Miramar Police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found the victim suffering from injuries from being pistol-whipped, as well as bullet casings in the area.

Detectives said the perpetrators parked in a lot outside the neighborhood and gained entry by tearing a hole in a fence.

The injured man told officers that he heard a commotion outside his residence, and when he went outside, the subjects ambushed him.

“We knew that there were three suspects who tried to invade his home,” said Miramar Police spokesperson Janice McIntosh.

Maria Mercado told 7News she was terrified to learn about the attack in her neighborhood.

“This is pretty scary. Things like that shouldn’t happen,” said Mercado. “I’m sorry but it’s just emotional.”

She said she doesn’t know her neighbor who was assaulted but is left shaken in the aftermath.

“I walk around outside, now you don’t feel secure anymore,” Mercado said.

Police said the assailants struck the victim with a gun, took off with his French bulldog and fled through the hole they tore.

Fortunately, the stolen canine was located shortly after.

Drone Force later captured the dog being taken out of a police cruiser in the gated neighborhood and reunited with its owners.

“Two [subjects] got away, and we have one female in custody right now for the home invasion,” said McIntosh.

Investigators said the subjects did not come for the French bulldog but stole him in a crime of opportunity.

The victim was treated and released by paramedics at the scene. He remained in the area and helped detectives with their investigation.

While authorities are treating this as an isolated incident, it remains unclear whether this was a random or targeted attack.

If you have any information on this incident or the whereabouts of the subjects who remain on the loose, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

