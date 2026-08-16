HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are hospitalized in unknown condition after a shooting on a Hollywood street caused a major police response in the area, according to Hollywood Police Department officials.

The incident happened in the 2700 Block of Arthur Street, one block north of Hollywood Boulevard.

Hollywood Police officials said that one person was taken into custody and two victims were taken to the hospital.

7News cameras captured a man put in handcuffs and officers surrounding another person on the street.

Fire rescue crews then arrived and put the person on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Detectives blocked off the area, with a helicopter also seen flying overhead.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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