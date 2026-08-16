HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are hospitalized after a shooting on a Hollywood street caused a major police response in the area, according to Hollywood Police Department officials.

Officers responded to the 2700 Block of Arthur Street early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, police found two victims suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hollywood Police officials said that one person was taken into custody and two victims were taken to the hospital.

Paramedics rushed them to the hospital. As of Sunday evening, their conditions are unknown.

7News cameras captured a man put in handcuffs and officers surrounding another person on the street.

Ultimately, one person was taken into custody. It’s unclear what charges they are facing.

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