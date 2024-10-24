WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken one person into custody and are searching for another after a police pursuit of a stolen Lamborghini SUV that ended up with a bailout in a West Park resident’s front yard.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon along the 4700 block of Southwest 19th Street, when the stolen white Lamborghini came to a screeching halt in front of a resident’s home.

Eric Udell showed 7News the tire marks left behind, underscoring how close the luxury SUV came to hitting his neighbor’s house.

“That there, where you see the ruts, that’s where the car was,” said Udell.

The thieves inside the car took off as they were running from the police.

“I guess I first heard the loud car, but I looked up, and this car, at a high rate of speed, just flew into her yard,” said Udell. “I thought it was going to hit the house; that’s how fast they were going.”

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing K-9s searching the area as a police helicopter flew above the neighborhood, and officers set up a perimeter.

“I got a little worried because the passenger jumped out, and he had a face coveringm a hoodie with from here to here,: said Udell as he used his hands,” and all you can see is eyes, and you can tell they were young.”

Officials believe the two subjects carjacked the Lamborghini in Aventura.

When police spotted the stolen vehicle and began a pursuit, the Lamborghini began to drive through back roads at high speeds, until it came to a stop in the resident’s front yard. The subjects were then seen bailing the vehicle and running through backyards in an attempt to escape capture.

A group of children helped police in their search for the subjects. They were able to tell police which direction the men went.

“I saw some dudes pull up very fast. I was so, so nervous, because I thought it was going to hit the house,” said a girl. “They jumped out the car with some black ski masks with – showing their eyes only. Then they jumped out the car with a gun. Then we looked, and they was running, and we said, ‘We gonna call the police.’ Then we told the man that was just talking, and then he called the police.”

Police were able to locate one of the subjects.

Neighbors said this could have ended in a tragedy, because children were outside and playing in the street.

“Thank God that the young fellas did turn into the yard, because if they would’ve went straight, with the rate of speed they were going, they would have hit the kids,” said Udell.

No injuries were reported.

The stolen vehicle has since been towed away.

Aventura Police have not released details on either subject, as they continue their investigation.

If you have any information on this carjacking or the whereabouts of the subject who remains on the loose, call Aventura Police at 305-466-8989 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

