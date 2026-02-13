PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they took one person into custody in connection to a reported overnight shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Pembroke Pines Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call from someone who said he had been involved in a shooting along the 7900 block of Johnson Street, early Friday morning.

Paramedics transported the injured victim to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Officers, meanwhile. took another person into custody.

Police shut down Johnson Street between University Drive and 78th Avenue while they investigated. In a social media post, they said, “There are no public safety concerns.”

